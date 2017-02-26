8) “The Bible Project” Will put the Word in your Hands

Have you seen the videos from

http://www.thebibleproject.com

One user wrote us this past week, “I am blown away by how good they are. These guys make these short animated videos that are introductions to every book of the Bible, various Biblical themes, and now they’re starting a series on what the Bible is and how to study it. I’ve been teaching this adult Sunday School class on Old Testament overview, and been using these the videos. They’re top notch, Biblically-sound, and absolutely free to download at high resolution. They accept and welcome donations to help them keep doing this. And from recent correspondence with them, I learned they do have projects underway to get them translated into other languages. These videos would not be out of place in a Bible college intro to the Bible class. I wish they’d been around when I was in Bible college!” Thank you John — and you’re right! They’re great!