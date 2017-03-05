12) Locally Developed Children’s Bible Story Book for Haiti

“Stories for Life” is a children’s interactive Bible story and activity book, written by Claudia Hessing in Haitian Creole. It’s focused especially for parents and Sunday School teachers to address children growing up in nominal Catholic/Voodoo culture. The cost is just $2.00/book. To learn more, email Claudia at…
godbless_claudiaatyahoodotcom or call
509-3851-2797 or 509-3210-2715 in the USA. The group would even consider donating the booklets to other ministries if needed.

One Response to 12) Locally Developed Children’s Bible Story Book for Haiti

  1. Claudia 2017/03/14 Reply

    Hi all!
    Just a slight correction on the info for the Children’s Bible story book in Creole. For organisations/ ministries donating towards printing, the cost is $2/copy. The retail price is $4.50/copy. So sorry for the mix up!
    -Claudia

