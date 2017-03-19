OK… so I’m totally confused about this large electronics ban from 10 mostly-Middle-Eastern cities. What in the *world*???
http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/21/news/airline-electronics-ban-middle-east-africa/
If they could have a bomb inside a laptop in the *cabin*, why couldn’t they have the same bomb working on a timer in the baggage hold??? Will someone please help me get this??? First, I don’t want a luggage handler to throw my laptop. Second, I don’t want it exposed to thievery. Third, I don’t want to lose the full-day’s work on a trans-oceanic flight. And finally, fourth, and most importantly, I don’t want it diverted to a different city or *country*??? Is there anything that can be done to reverse this silly idea? Because to me, it’s completely ill-founded. If you have any suggestions, please comment at the web version of this item.
7 Responses to 5) Large Electronics Ban: What are they thinking???
Editor 2017/03/24
One responder sent this comment (saying he was unable to post it here):
Without knowing the details of why this ban was implemented (and I assure you that none of us has the whole story), there’s no way to claim that the ban is “ill founded”. Be glad that security folks are working non-stop to prevent terrorist attacks. The evidence of their success in doing so is all around us. No mass casualty incidents in the United States since 9-11.
I’ve worked for an airline for 32 years and can tell you that theft of passenger belongings is greatly reduced from what it once was. Airport security is very tight, including in the baggage makeup areas and many places out of view of the passengers. There are cameras everywhere. Simply put, nobody is going to get away with much, if anything. In my years working in a very busy airport in the United States, I cannot recall a single incident of a ramp service agent stealing passenger baggage. Your bag is at much higher risk in baggage claim, where another passenger can snag it. Opening a passenger’s bag is a huge no-no, much less opening multiple bags to find a laptop.
If you are traveling from one of the banned countries, consider using a tablet with a keyboard if you have to. Obviously an imminent threat exists, and losing an opportunity to work while enroute is a minor consideration compared to the risks.
Editor 2017/03/24
I guess I’m wondering — will this be extended now to other countries? … and other airlines??? and… yikes… will it become permanent? Because now the UK has followed with a similar ban.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-03-21/the-laptop-ban-and-what-it-means-for-air-travel-quicktake-q-a
Editor 2017/03/24
Looks like we’re not the only ones wondering about theft: https://www.buzzfeed.com/davidmack/people-are-worried-new-rules-mean-laptops-will-be-stolen?utm_term=.rp2Vokojg#.laonXOXrk
Editor 2017/03/24
http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/21/technology/laptop-ban-safety/
Editor 2017/03/25
Several friends have emailed today with comments from pilots who say that the cargo hold is not pressurized while the cabin is. And the cargo hold can blow apart with the plane still flying – – because the cabin integrity is designed to withstand it. so I guess with that explanation I feel better about the possibility that they might take away all of our cabin computer privileges. But I still don’t like it. Rascal terrorists.
Editor 2017/03/25
One commenter said, “Theft may be at an all-time low in the US, but that’s certainly not the case in countries where I’ve begun or ended an international trip. In fact, it’s so bad at the Johannesburg airport, that ticket agents warned us about it. And, one can switch to a tablet with a keyboard, but even that can’t be carried on-board in those 10 airports. For now, anyone flying out of or through or, maybe, to one of those airports who also needs to carry an electronic device, should: encrypt data on laptops, have as strong as possible passcode on tablets, have secure backups of data for all devices, and make sure they have insurance to cover theft. And, remember that cameras and eReaders (like Kindle Paperwhite) are also banned as carry-on from those airports.”
Dave 2017/03/26
One commenter wrote, “Our first response measure is buying hardened laptop and projector cases from Pelican Cases (available on Amazon).
Read that the cargo holds are more capable than cabins to endure explosions because of extra strength for possible belly landings. “