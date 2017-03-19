5) Large Electronics Ban: What are they thinking???

OK… so I’m totally confused about this large electronics ban from 10 mostly-Middle-Eastern cities. What in the *world*???

http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/21/news/airline-electronics-ban-middle-east-africa/

If they could have a bomb inside a laptop in the *cabin*, why couldn’t they have the same bomb working on a timer in the baggage hold??? Will someone please help me get this??? First, I don’t want a luggage handler to throw my laptop. Second, I don’t want it exposed to thievery. Third, I don’t want to lose the full-day’s work on a trans-oceanic flight. And finally, fourth, and most importantly, I don’t want it diverted to a different city or *country*??? Is there anything that can be done to reverse this silly idea? Because to me, it’s completely ill-founded. If you have any suggestions, please comment at the web version of this item.