10) Why are People Still Buying these Large Format SLR-type cameras?

I don’t get it. Why is anyone (who travels) still paying $2000 for these mongo large-format SLR-looking cameras when mirrorless cameras have already changed the world? These new compact offerings are fast, easy-to-learn, technically superior (in many ways) to the old SLR counterparts – and most of all, they weigh a fraction of their old obsolete SLR cousins and they don’t look nearly as intimidating to the border guard or customs official. There are new offerings by Fuji, Olympus, Sony, Panasonic and others — and most of them come in at between $500 and $1000. Many are paying *double* that for the old “SLR” format cameras (Canons and Nikons) which weigh twice as much, even though they are arguably somewhat obsolete technologically. The wild thing is — these cameras are so good, they will also serve as your *video* capturing device too. Convergence — at last. No need even to buy a separate video camera. We just don’t get it. If you need a starting point, check out the Panasonic Lumix GX80 (GX85 in the USA) for $583, including a decent kit lense, amazing anti-shake control for both still and 4K video, AND razor-sharp images. We just did a three-camera shoot using 3 of these and the ministry accepted it for their pro-level training course. It’s a new day. Don’t take our word for it though. See a whole list at…

http://www.techradar.com/news/photography-video-capture/cameras/best-compact-system-camera-2013-the-best-models-reviewed-960832

and

http://www.pcmag.com/roundup/251078/the-best-mirrorless-cameras