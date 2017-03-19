11) Remember the Good ole Days when 4% of all USA Adults Believed?

That was the subject of a Barna poll back in 2003. The poll discovered that only 4% of all adults held a biblical world view. See the article for the definitions they used.

https://www.barna.com/research/a-biblical-worldview-has-a-radical-effect-on-a-persons-life/

Well a new study has now determined that — oh wait — it’s now 1 out of 10? The study is reported on by the same researcher at…

http://www.christianpost.com/news/1-in-10-americans-have-biblical-worldview-just-4-percent-of-millennials-barna-176184/

But instead of celebrating what looks to be a clear *doubling* of progress *INCREASING* a Christian worldview, the article portrays it in the worst light possible. Help me out here. What am I missing? Wouldn’t 1 out of 10 be a 150% leap *forward* in progress — in less than 15 years?