I had to laugh when I saw the “Africa for Norway” video at..
I couldn’t tell if this was a bunch of sore Africans, angry that they’re always being “helped” by poor ideologies? … or is this a bunch of satirists making fun of Christians? Either way, this blogger was already writing (back in 2015) that she had seen enough.
http://almost.thedoctorschannel.com/14323-2/
Maybe we should ask Fikkert to weigh in on this?
One Response to 12) Humorous Look at our (sometimes) Condescending Ways
Gregg 2017/03/30
This is the funniest thing I’ve seen today, or maybe this week. Thank you. Let’s hope another African based charity will step up and to help us navigate Brexit.