A friend of mine recently pointed me to an article about Subway (the sandwich shop) losing ranking in customer royalty. (The article was…
https://www.fool.com/investing/2017/03/12/unbelievable-this-fast-food-giant-now-has-the-leas.aspx
and, thanks Tim!) As odd as it might seem, the article got me to thinking about loyalty among missionaries to their agencies. In my travels, I occasionally hear workers putting down their own orgs, grousing about policies, and sometimes even looking to jump ships. In stark contrast, I meet others who insist they work for the best agency ever. Some are more balanced, saying, “It’s not perfect, but it’s the best I’ve found.” So my question became (after reading about Subway’s woes), what’s your take on organizational loyalty today? Has it diminished from yesteryear, and, if so, I wonder why. If you still see it happening (loyalty), what prompts it? And finally, does it even matter? Those are my ponderings this week. Thanks in advance if you have a moment to give your input in the comments at the web version of this item.
2 Responses to 14) The Last Bit: What Prompts Loyalty in Mission Agencies?
David Empson 2017/03/27
it’s all about relationships. When you work for a Church or Christian place, it’s all about who you work with or for. Can you trust them? Are they faithful to you? For me, moving to another job/ministry was about following God’s call or direction. But when I can’t respect the leaders because of either a moral or work ethic (lazy or mediocre results), that’s when its hard to be faithful or loyal. It’s also hard to stay anywhere when you don’t feel valued, included or wanted. but I know everybody doesn’t hit a home run every time they take a pitch either.
Editor 2017/03/28
Solid insights, Dave!