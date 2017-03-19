14) The Last Bit: What Prompts Loyalty in Mission Agencies?

A friend of mine recently pointed me to an article about Subway (the sandwich shop) losing ranking in customer royalty. (The article was…

https://www.fool.com/investing/2017/03/12/unbelievable-this-fast-food-giant-now-has-the-leas.aspx

and, thanks Tim!) As odd as it might seem, the article got me to thinking about loyalty among missionaries to their agencies. In my travels, I occasionally hear workers putting down their own orgs, grousing about policies, and sometimes even looking to jump ships. In stark contrast, I meet others who insist they work for the best agency ever. Some are more balanced, saying, “It’s not perfect, but it’s the best I’ve found.” So my question became (after reading about Subway’s woes), what’s your take on organizational loyalty today? Has it diminished from yesteryear, and, if so, I wonder why. If you still see it happening (loyalty), what prompts it? And finally, does it even matter? Those are my ponderings this week. Thanks in advance if you have a moment to give your input in the comments at the web version of this item.