1) Prayermate is a Cool Prayer App

We’re enjoying implementing PrayerMate. It goes a step beyond simply allowing you to develop a prayer *list* by implementing feeds from any partnering agency or entity — churches, Operation World, Joshua Project, etc. We’re currently trying to figure out how to create a structure that would allow people to pray through the “Prayer Wheel” or prayer cycle. In short, you would first download PrayerMate (at your device’s app store or marketplace), then you’d install the framework at

https://www.dropbox.com/s/9bhroqogrmo2zwb/Export_2017-04-02.json?dl=0

(by using the “import” command built into the app’s setup menu. Then drop by at

http://www.MoreDisciples.com/pray

to install the feed from MoreDisciples. We’re still trying to work out the kinks, but this idea is really awesome. You can finally incorporate all the feeds like Operation World and JoshuaProject.net in one place, so you can pray through everything in one sitting. Very cool. And we love this prayer wheel (or prayer cycle). The day after introducing it to one megachurch leader, he wrote us back, saying, “FYI, I prayed this morning in my room. I used the timer on my phone for each slice. That worked great except I found 5 minutes was not enough for each slice of the wheel, especially on the confession slice. Doug, you were right, 60 minutes not enough.”