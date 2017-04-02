2) Learn How to Learn How (to Learn another Language)

TRAIN International’s language acquisition training, ACQUIRE, is coming up in Joplin, MO, June 5-16. This two-week intensive training equips cross-cultural workers with effective strategies and tools for gaining language mastery. At ACQUIRE, you will:

*** Learn proven and effective principles and techniques of language acquisition

*** Understand the impact language learning will have on your entire overseas experience

*** Improve your ability to discern and generate new phonetic sounds

*** Gain insight into working with language helpers on the field

*** Invest time with language helpers putting into immediate practice the phonetic training and methods of language learning

*** Gain the confidence that you CAN learn your target language

Learn more and register at:

http://traininternational.org/Acquire.html