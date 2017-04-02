8) For Men Only — Renew, Refresh, Retune, Get Traction

Traction is a 6-day renewal experience September 20-26, 2017 for men working cross-culturally. The week includes worship, teaching, counseling, medical consultation, outdoor activities, and personal reflection in Interlaken, Switzerland. Individuals and teams are welcome. (Thanks Jenny!)

