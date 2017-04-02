Hats off to Jenny and the Member Care folks at Team Expansion for putting together this 30-page Member Care resource list. It’s one of (if not *the*) most comprehensive lists we’ve seen. Snag it at…
http://www.brigada.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Team_Expansion_Member_Care_Resources_2017.pdf
(Thanks for your humble, hard-working attitude on this, Jenny!)
2 Responses to 9) Member Care Resources List from Team Expansion
David 2017/04/06
Thanks to Jenny and Team Expansion. We have added your resource list link to the Show Notes to our recent podcast dealing with member care.
Norm Purvis 2017/04/07
Great list from Jenny about missionary care resouces. Amazing. ONce edit: Genessee Home in California closed its doors March 24th, 2017. Sadly. Happened so recently I can see why it was still on the list.