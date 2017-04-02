Hats off to Jenny and the Member Care folks at Team Expansion for putting together this 30-page Member Care resource list. It’s one of (if not *the*) most comprehensive lists we’ve seen. Snag it at…

http://www.brigada.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Team_Expansion_Member_Care_Resources_2017.pdf

(Thanks for your humble, hard-working attitude on this, Jenny!)