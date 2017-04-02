2 Responses to 9) Member Care Resources List from Team Expansion

  1. David 2017/04/06 Reply

    Thanks to Jenny and Team Expansion. We have added your resource list link to the Show Notes to our recent podcast dealing with member care.

  2. Norm Purvis 2017/04/07 Reply

    Great list from Jenny about missionary care resouces. Amazing. ONce edit: Genessee Home in California closed its doors March 24th, 2017. Sadly. Happened so recently I can see why it was still on the list.

