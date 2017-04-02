11) Background on Shipping Laptops in Cargo Holds

In case you hadn’t picked up on our apologies to security-types, we recanted of our rant against countries, airlines, airports who were (are) forcing passengers to check laptops in checked luggage. Apparently, cargo holds are designed to “blow out” leaving the passenger cabin intact. Yikes. So basically, countries and airlines are saying, “We can live without baggage if terrorists do the ultimate dirty deed. But we don’t want to expose this to our passengers.” So we picked up a Pelican Air case sized *just* big enough to drop our backpack (with laptop) inside. Granted, there’s still a chance that it wouldn’t make it to the final destination. But hey — if their intel is good, then we wouldn’t have made it anyway. So — thanks to the security types for watching out for us. We apologize for ranting about the inconvenience. At the end of the day, the inconvenience is the terrorists’ fault, not yours. Thanks to all those who responded to our rant — to straighten us out. : )