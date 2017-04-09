1) Tons of Free Resources for Pastors Online

This past week, we received a note from a great friend of Brigada who wrote, “Over the years, I have received many emails from pastors around the world wanting books for pastoral training. I know that most want the books on paper. I decided to do a website that might be useful for a pastor wanting to find something online. Here are the three websites I worked on. The second website has information on pastor training in around 50 languages. The third website has some useful information for people wanting to study the Bible.” What a labor of love! Here are the websites that resulted from his energies:

http://pastortrainingresources.com

http://pastortraininglanguages.com

http://www.missionaryresources.com