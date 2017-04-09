This past week, we received a note from a great friend of Brigada who wrote, “Over the years, I have received many emails from pastors around the world wanting books for pastoral training. I know that most want the books on paper. I decided to do a website that might be useful for a pastor wanting to find something online. Here are the three websites I worked on. The second website has information on pastor training in around 50 languages. The third website has some useful information for people wanting to study the Bible.” What a labor of love! Here are the websites that resulted from his energies:
http://pastortrainingresources.com
http://pastortraininglanguages.com
One Response to 1) Tons of Free Resources for Pastors Online
Martin Sumichrast 2017/04/18
Thanks for sharing a great resource of information. Especially I like the article ” 5 Characteristics of an Effective Youth Worker”. Good work. Keep it up..