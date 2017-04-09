3) IV Congreso Misionero

COMIBAM is the network of the Ibero-American mission movement. They will be holding their once every ten years Congress – Aug 22-25 in Bogota, Colombia.

http://www.COMIBAM17.net

They are expecting about 2,500 mission leaders from across the region. If you know of someone involved in the Latin American mission movement who might be interested in receiving an invitation, please submit their details via this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLAHBpsydBbyMpxicGccE5slRT6_L4yLjhJiarhIwTBuUrWg/viewform