In a world of internet tethering and limited plugs during travel, Caleb shared a cool idea this past week that just might help you in a pinch.

https://powrtabs.com/

Basically, it’s a battery in a bag. Use the bag — then throw it away. But hey — if you’re traveling and you *have* to meet some kind of deadline, this might be just what the doctor ordered for that last punch of power you need. (Thanks Caleb!)