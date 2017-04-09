6) What’s the Best VPN for the Money?

We occasionally delve back into the world of “which VPN is the best for the money?” This time, it was spawned by a great and long-time friend named Ted who needed to set up VPN accounts for his office staff. Field workers in sensitive places *live* by these things. They basically create a bulletproof shroud around our entire internet experience, from the sensitive area where we live and work — all the way to the homeland. Once our traffic reaches our homeland, then yes — it finally opens up into the free and clear. But everyone in between sees our traffic as a bunch of encrypted code. Does it raise our profile? Not much. It just mainly looks like we’re online with a bank or a credit card interface — because they *all* use built-in encryption anyway.
So what are the best solutions? There are lots. They usually cost anywhere from $5 or $7 per month. The best service in our opinion is
Another well-known option is Witopia…
https://www.personalvpn.com/vpn-products-and-services/
If you’ve got a favorite, please comment below the web version of this item. They vary widely as to their core components, their ease of adapting to various environmental variables, and their customer service. The most important factor is — if you’re headed into a sensitive land, use *something*.
John Millstead 2017/04/13
We are testing out NordVPN. So far, so good. They even have a bulk purchase plan for under $3.50 per month. Very easy to use on all devices too!
https://nordvpn.com/
Charles Cherry 2017/04/13
Have no idea if its the best but I’ve been using CyberGhost VPN and it works very well for me.
http://www.cyberghostvpn.com/en_us#/SectionCompare
Gustavo 2017/04/13
I recommend VyprVPN.
https://www.goldenfrog.com/pt/vyprvpn
They also offer a 500Mb free account.
Mark Sequeira 2017/04/13
We use TunnelBear and Cyberghost but note that some websites and banking reject logins from VPNs. we had a recent order cancelled after purchase because we were on our VPN and NetFlix also won’t work with VPN.
Some are better in certain nations than others.
Trevor 2017/04/13
I’m using the Opera browser for both my laptop and Android phone. Opera comes with a free VPN – and it actually works! And it’s fast! However, Opera was purchased by a Chinese company, so probably not a great solution for those working (or connected to workers) in China. But for the rest of the world…??