We occasionally delve back into the world of “which VPN is the best for the money?” This time, it was spawned by a great and long-time friend named Ted who needed to set up VPN accounts for his office staff. Field workers in sensitive places *live* by these things. They basically create a bulletproof shroud around our entire internet experience, from the sensitive area where we live and work — all the way to the homeland. Once our traffic reaches our homeland, then yes — it finally opens up into the free and clear. But everyone in between sees our traffic as a bunch of encrypted code. Does it raise our profile? Not much. It just mainly looks like we’re online with a bank or a credit card interface — because they *all* use built-in encryption anyway.
So what are the best solutions? There are lots. They usually cost anywhere from $5 or $7 per month. The best service in our opinion is
Another well-known option is Witopia…
https://www.personalvpn.com/vpn-products-and-services/
If you’ve got a favorite, please comment below the web version of this item. They vary widely as to their core components, their ease of adapting to various environmental variables, and their customer service. The most important factor is — if you’re headed into a sensitive land, use *something*.
10 Responses to 6) What’s the Best VPN for the Money?
John Millstead 2017/04/13
We are testing out NordVPN. So far, so good. They even have a bulk purchase plan for under $3.50 per month. Very easy to use on all devices too!
https://nordvpn.com/
Editor 2017/04/13
Wow — great price, John.
Charles Cherry 2017/04/13
Have no idea if its the best but I’ve been using CyberGhost VPN and it works very well for me.
http://www.cyberghostvpn.com/en_us#/SectionCompare
Gustavo 2017/04/13
I recommend VyprVPN.
https://www.goldenfrog.com/pt/vyprvpn
They also offer a 500Mb free account.
Mark Sequeira 2017/04/13
We use TunnelBear and Cyberghost but note that some websites and banking reject logins from VPNs. we had a recent order cancelled after purchase because we were on our VPN and NetFlix also won’t work with VPN.
Some are better in certain nations than others.
Trevor 2017/04/13
I’m using the Opera browser for both my laptop and Android phone. Opera comes with a free VPN – and it actually works! And it’s fast! However, Opera was purchased by a Chinese company, so probably not a great solution for those working (or connected to workers) in China. But for the rest of the world…??
Kyle 2017/04/13
NordVPN is excellent with great technologies, but with the disadvantage of being relatively slow. Opera is ‘neat’, but not a great VPN. It will only keep you from being a ‘low-hanging fruit’ for malicious people.
I use VyprVPN quite a bit, and they seem to be making a lot of progress as a company (Golden Frog). I would probably not put Strong VPN or WiTopia at the top though. WiTopia has generally been tested by many to have relatively slow performance, and besides the StrongDNS for Strong VPN it is very ambiguous what they offer to make it distinctively better than other services (there are hundreds of services, so what makes one better than the other?).
VyprVPN is *more honest* than most companies. Most companies act like you can have a server with no logs (while they are renting servers and the people from whom they rent have logs, etc). As well, they have a couple of proprietary technologies. One that helps prevent your internet provider and government from detecting VPN usage, as well as their DNS server to help conceal the the website lookups on your device.
Of course VPNs aren’t perfect and aren’t an end-all-be-all to security. You can get VyprVPN here with three free months for the year: http://www.goldenfrog.com/vyprvpn/special/vpn-seasonal-special?offer_id=78&aff_id=3581 (FYI, I do web development, so I have affiliate URLs for everything, so disclosure this is an affiliate url as well).
And they often have the best speed tests. There are many factors in a speed test, so you can never say definitively that a particular service is always the fastest, but generally speaking, in comparison to other services, VyrpVPN is going to do very well with your speed globally.
Editor 2017/04/13
For those recommending VyprVPN, we’ll check it out!
Shawn 2017/04/14
This following website has an extensive comparison of many VPNs and their features
https://thatoneprivacysite.net/vpn-section/
Larry Jones 2017/04/14
We live in a sensitive land and like “Private Tunnel VPN” Our reasons are: instead of a yearly service, we can buy blocks of data encryption that more closely fit our actual use and budget. Secondly, this VPN is watched over by the world community of security minded developers versus one single company who might be tempted to “sell” a users information for a bigger profit.