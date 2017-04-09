8) Want to *Really* pray daily? There’s an app for that

To launch a disciple making movement (DMM), we’re all told that we need to embrace extraordinary prayer. In fact, at least one very successful disciple maker (who ended up with 1.7 million disciples as his legacy — so far) has said that prayer is the most critical factor. When would-be disciple makers would ask him how to overcome the barriers they were facing in getting started, he would often ask them to “show their knees.” (He wanted to know how much kneeling they had been doing.) So confidentially (you don’t have to comment below the web version of this item), how much do you really pray? A recent study by Barna revealed that most pastors in the USA pray only 5 minutes or less per day. Yikes. So how do we help one another get over the hump? One solution (for those who are into ‘apps’) is PrayerMate.

http://www.geero.net/prayermate/

You can download the app for free from the marketplace for your digital device. (Later, if you like, you can make a $5 donation if you choose, but it’s completely optional.) The developer of the app is hooking up syndicated content to ‘feed’ the app in an open architecture format. See, for example, the possibilities by importing some of the suggested content at…

http://www.MoreDisciples.com/pray

It’s a great system — for those who like apps. For those who don’t, show me your knees. : )