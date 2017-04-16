1) Here’s a Surefire Way to Understand Muslims Like Jesus Does

Long time Brigada friend and mobilizer, Shane Bennett, has recently launched a 300 word weekly email designed to help us think about Muslims the way God does and love them like Jesus does. It’s short, informative, funny and provocative. A recently edition was titled, “She’s Not Going to Blow Up the Walmart!” Join us in subscribing to this great little tool and sharing it with your friends. Sign up here:

http://jesusplanet.us1.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=d29944800aacc3e14aab102e1&id=96050a1d62

or shoot an email to Shane

shanedar gmail com and he’ll put you on the list. We subscribed. Hope You will too.