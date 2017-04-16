3) Short Course Simplified Dental Training For Missions June 12-13

The “Dental Training For Missions” course for treating tooth decay has become simpler and easier. It offers 3 levels. Level 1 is free online. Levels 1&2 treat minor tooth decay, while Level 3 addresses severe decay. The one-day class (Level 2) with dental kit is $350. They also offer a Two-day class (Levels 2&3) for $500 plus kit. Both are being offered at the Institute of Biblical Community Development.

https://ibcd.org/

Class sizes are limited. Please register soon. For more information, email Gerry:

dentaltrainingformissions yahoo com or call (956) 831-9011 USA. Also, check out…

http://dentalcareforall.org/

Got a comment? Just click the comment box after the web version of this item.