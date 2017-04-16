4) Integrated Spanish For Missionaries And Cross-Cultural Christians

More than 30 missions have sent their missionaries to the Roca Blanca Spanish Language School to learn Spanish well in an integrated context. Most come to learn, others to refresh and improve their communication skills. They are serious about equipping missionaries and cross-cultural Christians for the best of reasons, to share the news of Christ as succinctly as possible in the heart language of millions. Check it out at

http://www.rocablancaspanish.com

