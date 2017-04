Maybe you’ve heard of it. “One Today” — by Google, Inc.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/one-today/id740270200?mt=8

Does the money actually reach the nonprofit? (Anyone actually receiving any?) Is it true that they don’t take out even 1%? — that *100%* arrives at the charity’s doorstep? Has anyone tried this? Any first hand stories that it’s worth it? Please click “Comment” under the web version of this item. We’re eager to hear if this works. (Thanks for the tip Garry!)