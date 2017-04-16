7) Someone Wants to Register Your Brand or Domain Name?

Beware. Scams can come in all shapes and sizes. If you receive an email that reads like this: “We are an agency engaging in registering brand name and domain names. Our center received the registration request applying to register [your brand name] and some top-level domain names. We found the main body of brand and domain names is the same as yours after our careful investigation. As a professional registrar, we are obligated to inform your company of this situation.” Don’t even answer these crazy scammers. You’ll just encourage them in their habit. Delete. (Thanks for sharing the latest attempt, Eric.)