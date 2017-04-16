9) Just when you Thought Certain Windows Versions were Toast…

If you saw the news release at…

https://arstechnica.com/security/2017/04/nsa-leaking-shadow-brokers-just-dumped-its-most-damaging-release-yet/

the day it was released, you probably shook your head and decided to install Linux. But, although we think Linux is a great option, in this case, Microsoft actually came out smelling like a (very attractive) rose. As it turned out, they had already released a fix for the above woes even before the above woes became news! See, for example,…

https://arstechnica.com/security/2017/04/purported-shadow-brokers-0days-were-in-fact-killed-by-mysterious-patch/

So — Go Microsoft. Either way, what this proves, is that we should probably keep installing all those Windows updates. (Do we actually have a choice? : ) ) But really… some of them will keep our machines more secure than we might have imagined, maybe even before the hacks are made public. : ) (Thanks, Chris, for info on this.)