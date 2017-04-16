12) What’s the Best Software for Online Calls with 3 or more?

We pretty much know what is the standard way to make online calls. In fact, sometimes I think the word, “Skype” has become a verb to describe the whole concept. I know this because, during an online prayer conference I was hosting last Thursday night about a certain country in Asia that has threatened to launch a nuclear missile, one of the participants gave “thanks to God for Skype — so we could have this prayer time together.” I ached, inwardly, for Cyrix, because I knew if they would have heard the prayer, they would have been sparked toward rebellion, but I somehow fought back the urge to correct her prayer. : ) And never mind the fact that, once again, the guys at Microsoft got the credit (because they now own Skype) when we should have been praying for Cyrix. But either way, it did prompt me to ask — what *is* the best online conference-calling solution? I haven’t been very successful in figuring out how to do Skype conference calls for 3 or more people. (Does anyone else do that?) It requires some kind of advanced Microsoft deal now, right? … and that deal is no longer free, right? So — what’s the best solution?

Some would argue…

http://www.freeconferencecall.com

They’re still free (like Skype *used* to be). And the quality is decent, right?

Some people swear by google hangouts — but because they troll most everything for advertising revenue, I’m still kind of creeped out by saying *anything* on a Google Hangout that I wouldn’t say to my mother, may God rest her soul. But if you dare, learn more here…

https://hangouts.google.com/

And if you decide to pay, please give Skype — I mean GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar — a chance.

https://www.gotomeeting.com/

Cyrix (the people who bring you GoToMeeting) are actually very trusted in the world of security, so I just trust their product more than any of the free choices. I keep wondering — how will FreeConferenceCall.com monetize their service? Through Premium deals? Well then, they’ll have to chance their name, right? … to www.PaidConferenceCalls.com ???

Either way, what’s YOUR favorite service? Please click “Comment” after the web version of this item. And thanks for any tips you can share.