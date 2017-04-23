It happens that I (Doug) will be traveling to a very sensitive land in a couple of weeks. During that visit, I had considered encrypting my hard drive. But after much consideration, it looks like the even better approach is — just not to take any device into the sensitive land – period. The thought was — even the presence of the device itself raises the profile of the traveler. So there will be a 4-day gap in which I’m not doing email at all. Yikes. Bring on the meds.
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/04/23 — Brigada Today
- 1) Chinese Christian Resources
- 2) The Best Encryption: Not Carrying Any Digital Device
- 3) Virtual Book Table
- 4) Read, Watch, and Listen to a Love Letter in 100 Languages
- 5) Cuba is Still “Normalizing”: Homeschooling Hasn’t Arrived
- 6) Two “Lost” Books on Making Disciples
- 7) What’s the Best Platform for Finding a New Logo?
- 8) Here’s an Islamics Course at All Nations Christian College, UK
- 9) Would you Please Pray for North Korea?
- 10) Which App works Best to Report Expenses/Reimbursements
- 11) What are the best Resources for those Learning to Raise Funds?
- 12) Tentmaking Mobilization Org is Looking for a Director
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) Thank you Global Mapping — for over 30 Years of Service!!!
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Recent Comments…
- Laurie Kroll on 11) What are the best Resources for those Learning to Raise Funds?
- Laurie Kroll on 11) What are the best Resources for those Learning to Raise Funds?
- Jeanne Dedman on 6) Two “Lost” Books on Making Disciples
- Jill Shaw on 10) Which App works Best to Report Expenses/Reimbursements
- Richard King on 2) The Best Encryption: Not Carrying Any Digital Device
- david wascko on 14) Thank you Global Mapping — for over 30 Years of Service!!!
- david wascko on 14) Thank you Global Mapping — for over 30 Years of Service!!!
- Charlotte D on 10) Which App works Best to Report Expenses/Reimbursements
- Grant on 6) Two “Lost” Books on Making Disciples
- Jon Hirst on 14) Thank you Global Mapping — for over 30 Years of Service!!!
- Neal Pirolo on 11) What are the best Resources for those Learning to Raise Funds?
- Chris Niemeyer on 11) What are the best Resources for those Learning to Raise Funds?
- Chris Niemeyer on 7) What’s the Best Platform for Finding a New Logo?
- David on 12) What’s the Best Software for Online Calls with 3 or more?
- F T on 12) What’s the Best Software for Online Calls with 3 or more?
Brigada feed
- 2017/04/23 — Brigada Today
- 1) Chinese Christian Resources
- 2) The Best Encryption: Not Carrying Any Digital Device
- 3) Virtual Book Table
- 4) Read, Watch, and Listen to a Love Letter in 100 Languages
- 5) Cuba is Still “Normalizing”: Homeschooling Hasn’t Arrived
- 6) Two “Lost” Books on Making Disciples
- 7) What’s the Best Platform for Finding a New Logo?
- 8) Here’s an Islamics Course at All Nations Christian College, UK
- 9) Would you Please Pray for North Korea?
- 10) Which App works Best to Report Expenses/Reimbursements
- 11) What are the best Resources for those Learning to Raise Funds?
- 12) Tentmaking Mobilization Org is Looking for a Director
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) Thank you Global Mapping — for over 30 Years of Service!!!
One Response to 2) The Best Encryption: Not Carrying Any Digital Device
Richard King 2017/05/01
Hi, Doug. Another option: buy and bring a Google tablet or other cheap (but very capable) digital device with NOTHING in/on its memory except what you need to connect to e-mail and the Internet. And if you lose the device, your sensitive info is secure at home. As a Westerner, you’re already obvious by eye/hair color, stature, passport, etc. God bless you wherever you are!