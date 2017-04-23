2) The Best Encryption: Not Carrying Any Digital Device

It happens that I (Doug) will be traveling to a very sensitive land in a couple of weeks. During that visit, I had considered encrypting my hard drive. But after much consideration, it looks like the even better approach is — just not to take any device into the sensitive land – period. The thought was — even the presence of the device itself raises the profile of the traveler. So there will be a 4-day gap in which I’m not doing email at all. Yikes. Bring on the meds.

  Richard King 2017/05/01

    Hi, Doug. Another option: buy and bring a Google tablet or other cheap (but very capable) digital device with NOTHING in/on its memory except what you need to connect to e-mail and the Internet. And if you lose the device, your sensitive info is secure at home. As a Westerner, you’re already obvious by eye/hair color, stature, passport, etc. God bless you wherever you are!

