5) Cuba is Still “Normalizing”: Homeschooling Hasn’t Arrived

Parents in the USA and other free countries, please don’t take your privileges and freedoms for granted. Here’s a story in Cuba that seems legitimate (verified from multiple sources; not exposed as fake news) regarding a family who had hoped to home school in Cuba. Unfortunately, the government wouldn’t allow it.

http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/02/28/parents-arrested-cuba-homeschooling-children/

So next time you become weary in well-doing (giving your kids a great education), just remember there are people in other countries who couldn’t do it legally if they tried. Keep up the great work.