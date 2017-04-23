6) Two “Lost” Books on Making Disciples

The “Lost Art of Disciple Making” Shouldn’t be a Lost Book.

Never mind that it was published in 2009. It’s more relevant today than ever. Leroy Eims believes we “neglect the young Christian in our whirl of programs, church services, and fellowship groups. And we neglect to raise up workers and leaders who can disciple young believers into mature and fruitful Christians.” He explains how the early church discipled new Christians, how to meet the basic needs of a growing Christian, how to spot and train potential workers, and, in short, how to develop mature, godly leaders. See it at…

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000SEU7YW/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1

There’s another such book: “Disciples Are Made Not Born: Helping Others Grow to Maturity in Christ.” It’s even older — 2002. But there are timeless lessons here, and much of what is being taught in current disciple making movement (DMM) trainings seems clearly based on these foundational concepts. Worth the read.

https://www.amazon.com/Disciples-Are-Made-Not-Born/dp/0781438837