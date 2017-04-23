7) What’s the Best Platform for Finding a New Logo?

This past week, Christian wrote, asking to be reminded of the “Submission-review-voting” website we used to come up with the Brigada logo. We used 99Designs…

https://99designs.com/

and it worked great. But there might be others. What’s YOUR favorite site to come up with a new graphic? Maybe there are other deals like 99 Designs? If so, please click “Comment” after the web version of this item. Thanks!