This past week, Christian wrote, asking to be reminded of the “Submission-review-voting” website we used to come up with the Brigada logo. We used 99Designs…
and it worked great. But there might be others. What’s YOUR favorite site to come up with a new graphic? Maybe there are other deals like 99 Designs? If so, please click “Comment” after the web version of this item. Thanks!
One Response to 7) What’s the Best Platform for Finding a New Logo?
Chris Niemeyer 2017/05/01
I definitely like and recommend 99Designs.com a lot. We’ve used it here at MissionTravel.org and other companies I’ve founded. Great resource with good budget and tons of qualified designers at your fingertips!