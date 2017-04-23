Pray for peace. Ask God to bring healing where there is strife. Pray for wisdom for leaders on both sides. And ask for the *people* — because the *people* are the ones who seem stuck in the middle. Here’s inspiration…
- 2017/04/23 — Brigada Today
- 1) Chinese Christian Resources
- 2) The Best Encryption: Not Carrying Any Digital Device
- 3) Virtual Book Table
- 4) Read, Watch, and Listen to a Love Letter in 100 Languages
- 5) Cuba is Still “Normalizing”: Homeschooling Hasn’t Arrived
- 6) Two “Lost” Books on Making Disciples
- 7) What’s the Best Platform for Finding a New Logo?
- 8) Here’s an Islamics Course at All Nations Christian College, UK
- 9) Would you Please Pray for North Korea?
- 10) Which App works Best to Report Expenses/Reimbursements
- 11) What are the best Resources for those Learning to Raise Funds?
- 12) Tentmaking Mobilization Org is Looking for a Director
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) Thank you Global Mapping — for over 30 Years of Service!!!
- 15-Subscription Information
