10) Which App works Best to Report Expenses/Reimbursements

If you and your ministry were going to use an app to capture expenses, then request reimbursements, which one would you use? The one to which people keep pointing us, it seems, is Expensify…

https://www.expensify.com

It integrates with several nice accounting programs, including Quickbooks Online, but even if one is just using it solo, it still seems amazing. And the free package lets you process several “smartscan” receipts per month. Looks like there’s no limit on recording expenses without smartscanning. So an org *could* operate with this … and not pay a dime, right? Seems like a great option. Do you use it? …like it? … detest it? : ) Haters gotta hate, after all. That’s what Taylor says. What’s YOUR opinion. Please tell us if you’ve found a better option by clicking “Comment” after the web version of this item. And thanks in advance for your help.