If you and your ministry were going to use an app to capture expenses, then request reimbursements, which one would you use? The one to which people keep pointing us, it seems, is Expensify…
It integrates with several nice accounting programs, including Quickbooks Online, but even if one is just using it solo, it still seems amazing. And the free package lets you process several “smartscan” receipts per month. Looks like there’s no limit on recording expenses without smartscanning. So an org *could* operate with this … and not pay a dime, right? Seems like a great option. Do you use it? …like it? … detest it? : ) Haters gotta hate, after all. That’s what Taylor says. What’s YOUR opinion. Please tell us if you’ve found a better option by clicking “Comment” after the web version of this item. And thanks in advance for your help.
2 Responses to 10) Which App works Best to Report Expenses/Reimbursements
Charlotte D 2017/05/01
We sure love Nexonia at Partners international.
Jill Shaw 2017/05/01
I use and love Expensify.
I can access it online or from devices.
I take photos of receipts then throw the paper away.
Reports can be generated from the US office, or from devices and emailed.
Customizing the tags and categories is easy and results in reports that serve my specific ministry.
Merge features work well.
US bank and credit cards can be auto uploaded for tracking. Non US banks are being added.
Highly recommend Expensify for small or large organizations,