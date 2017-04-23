14) Thank you Global Mapping — for over 30 Years of Service!!!

I (Doug) remember when Global Mapping started up in the late 80’s. What a cool idea. I called for help and they took time to mentor me in using early mapping software. This was before Google Maps. This was before most of the web. These guys were the real deal. And they continued their really cool ministry of service as the world became much more complicated, providing mapping, statistical, and research services to anyone who needed them. But now, as money runs short for their line of work, they’re forced with closing their doors, and this past week, the announcement came. June. In 6 weeks, GMI will be shutting down. Yikes. It’s tragic. Jon, James, and everyone else — we will miss you so much!

If there’s any good news, it’s that they’re willing to give many things away. Bless them. Learn more about this at…

http://www.gmi.org/transition

Prayerful that all these great servant hearts will immediately find great jobs in another org. And again, thank you for a great run of service!!!

Now the bigger question: How can we prevent this from happening at other service agencies??????????? Click “Comment” after the web version of this item if you can resonate with our question.