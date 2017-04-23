I (Doug) remember when Global Mapping started up in the late 80’s. What a cool idea. I called for help and they took time to mentor me in using early mapping software. This was before Google Maps. This was before most of the web. These guys were the real deal. And they continued their really cool ministry of service as the world became much more complicated, providing mapping, statistical, and research services to anyone who needed them. But now, as money runs short for their line of work, they’re forced with closing their doors, and this past week, the announcement came. June. In 6 weeks, GMI will be shutting down. Yikes. It’s tragic. Jon, James, and everyone else — we will miss you so much!
If there’s any good news, it’s that they’re willing to give many things away. Bless them. Learn more about this at…
Prayerful that all these great servant hearts will immediately find great jobs in another org. And again, thank you for a great run of service!!!
Now the bigger question: How can we prevent this from happening at other service agencies??????????? Click “Comment” after the web version of this item if you can resonate with our question.
3 Responses to 14) Thank you Global Mapping — for over 30 Years of Service!!!
Jon Hirst 2017/05/01
Thank you for your kind words Brigada Team. Your question is, “How can we keep this from happening to other service entities?” I have at least started to identify the trends and some thoughts in my recent interview with Christianity Today. I hope this input helps: http://www.christianitytoday.com/gleanings/2017/april/gmi-mission-map-maker-folds-donor-shifts.html
david wascko 2017/05/01
Dear Brother Doug, I remember that same time and you too, but ….we really do go the “WAY” of religion when we begin to think that any ‘work’ that God has done MUST last on and on… that is OUR Control Issue right from Seeing the Apple as GOOD TO MAKE ONE WISE and Taking & Eating of Our own Will.
… .a best lesson I have learned is sometimes somethings come to END or are meant to End and some just Should End. …remember it is not about me. …it is not about Your Organization. Jesus, get the Job done he want done by his will With Out our help : he does not need us or our organizations : but he does delight in seeking us to join him in doing his will and stopping when he says to stop.
It is not sin to have one day No organization and thirty years later on a Next day to have No organization. …No one should lament being used by Jesus to his glory. the end.
david wascko 2017/05/01
oh, Yah, I forgot to say that I have many version of the GMI’s maps and cd’s and have used them with great Joy and much thanksgiving to Jesus for them and their obedient work. the above rant, us just tiredness of hearing many brothers first reaction to any disruption as that is not good, or that is not fair, or how can we stop this injustice to US from happening again.
…that doe not sound like trusting/faith in GOD’s control. I do love you Brother and really gave Jesus praise for GMI
….now I am also thankin HIM for the What3Words people. ( HE, uses all kinds of people to do his will.