2017/04/30 — Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion

In this issue…

1) Great Responses on “Which VPN Should we Use?”

2) Kingdom.Training is Almost Ready!

3) Where are the African American Missionaries? Here they are…

4) Rethinking Forum 2017 – Presented by Margnetwork.org

5) Missions Training And Church Planting Among Refugees In The USA

6) Looking to Start Grantwriting for your Org or Church?

7) Pick up a Fully Accredited MA Degree in Abrahamic Studies…

8) You’ll Never Grow Weary in Well-doing

9) What if Your Church Needs Deconstructed? What would that Look Like?

10) In Search of Collaborative Word Processing and Team Building

11) Great input on the Fundraising Question

12) Don’t Forget this Disciple Making Practices Video

13) We’re Grateful for…

14) Mission Frontiers Runs a Zume Edition

15) Closing Stuff