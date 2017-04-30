4) Rethinking Forum 2017 – Presented by Margnetwork.org

Margnetwork.org is hosting the Rethinking Forum 2017 in Houston, Texas from June 23-25. The Rethinking Forum is a gathering place for those who are walking alongside Hindus and/or Sikhs as they explore a relationship with Jesus. Hear presentations on Bible studies with Hindus, student ministry, and Hindu devotional lives. Learn and network with others. Check it out at…

https://margnetwork.org/rf-2017-registration/

