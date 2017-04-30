4) Rethinking Forum 2017 – Presented by Margnetwork.org

Margnetwork.org is hosting the Rethinking Forum 2017 in Houston, Texas from June 23-25. The Rethinking Forum is a gathering place for those who are walking alongside Hindus and/or Sikhs as they explore a relationship with Jesus. Hear presentations on Bible studies with Hindus, student ministry, and Hindu devotional lives. Learn and network with others. Check it out at…

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week April 2017 S M T W T F S « Mar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30