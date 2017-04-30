5) Missions Training And Church Planting Among Refugees In The USA

Global Frontier Missions has been preparing workers for over 15 years through its Missionary Training Schools in Atlanta, Houston and Richmond. They are currently accepting applications for their programs beginning in Fall 2017. You’ll work along side full time missionaries working to start church planting movements among refugees and immigrants from Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Syria, Saudi Arabia and many more unreached areas. Learn more at…

