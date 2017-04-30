7) Pick up a Fully Accredited MA Degree in Abrahamic Studies…

The Abraham Center at GIAL (Graduate Institute of Applied Linguistics) in Dallas, TX offers the only fully accredited MA degree in Abrahamic Studies in the USA. Students become equipped to serve within the Abrahamic (Jewish, Christian, and Muslim) communities with respect and understanding. This degree prepares one for scholarly, professional or intercultural service. Some courses are offered online. Check out the Abraham Center video…

http://www.gial.edu/abraham-center

or email

admissions gial edu