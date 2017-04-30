10) In Search of Collaborative Word Processing and Team Building

This past week, we needed a solution for collaboration in creating documents. We were so weary of the standard email threads copying 4 or 5 people every time. We first tried Quip, but alas, I don’t think SalesForce is going to give us a good enough price. And we can’t justify paying $10 per person (after the first 5, that is). So we kept looking — and found Etherpad. Yes, it’s a hassle to stage it. But there are several “free” solutions out there. And maybe you’ll have an I.T. guy who can stage it. Either way, Etherpad is a great product — and completely free! Worth a try. Learn more at…

http://etherpad.org/