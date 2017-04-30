11) Great input on the Fundraising Question

We asked recently which services seem best for helping folks to learn support-raising as quickly as possible. One recommended Causevox, a peer2peer fundraising platform. “They don’t charge fees for the first $5000 raised for an org and have a great blog.” Thanks Laurie, for that input. Laurie went on to add the Bloomerang blog, in part because it will introduce you to many thought leaders. She added *another* option — Tom Ahern who teaches about writing donor centered material. Her last suggestion was Simon Sinek’s Ted talk- on the subject of “Start with Why” although that’s not the title. Finally, she also threw in “People Raising,” an essential book on raising personal support. Again, thanks so much Laurie. So — the place to start is…

