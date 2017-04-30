14) Mission Frontiers Runs a Zume Edition

Wow. Look what Mission Frontiers ran for practically their entire edition:

http://www.missionfrontiers.org/issue/current

It’s all about “Zume,” the free course available at…

http://www.ZumeProject.com

Zume, you’ll recall, helps you understand disciple making movements at your local level — if you’re in the USA (Phase 1). (Later phases will focus on other languages and locations.) Read the entire Mission Frontiers edition to learn more, or better yet, sign up today at the website above to start *experiencing* Zume first hand.