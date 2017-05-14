2017/05/14 — Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion

Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org

In this issue…

1) It’s Not Too Late to Order Your 30 Days of Prayer booklets

2) Lausanne Global Analysis for May is All About Reaching Muslims

3) Get “Church for the Rest of Us” for free!

4) New Guide on Traveling with a Disability

5) Help for Reentry from TRAIN International

6) Practical Resources To Share The Gospel With Southeast Asians

7) Would You be Willing to Evaluate this Language Learning site?

8) Did you Survive WannaCry?

9) Have you Watched “Silence” (The Movie)? Beware. It’s Troubling

10) Download the Story of Jesus in the Language You Love (5fish)

11) Looking for some Solid Reasons to Believe?

12) Need Help Processing Global Mapping’s Closure? Here’s a Webinar

13) We’re Grateful for…

14) The Last Bit: Learning more from the Moravians (the Conference)

15) Closing Stuff