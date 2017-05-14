Check out Sam George’s article, “Is God Reviving Europe through Refugees,” and Kent Parks’ “Finishing the Remaining 29% of World Evangelization.” Ida Glaser writes about “How Should Christians Relate to Muslims,” and an anonymous author writes on “What Is the Islamic Caliphate and Why Should Christians Care?” All that and more at…
- 2017/05/14 — Brigada Today
- 1) It’s Not Too Late to Order Your 30 Days of Prayer booklets
- 2) Lausanne Global Analysis for May is All About Reaching Muslims
- 3) Get “Church for the Rest of Us” for free!
- 4) New Guide on Traveling with a Disability
- 5) Help for Reentry from TRAIN International
- 6) Practical Resources To Share The Gospel With Southeast Asians
- 7) Would You be Willing to Evaluate this Language Learning site?
- 8) Did you Survive WannaCry?
- 9) Have you Watched “Silence” (The Movie)? Beware. It’s Troubling
- 10) Download the Story of Jesus in the Language You Love (5fish)
- 11) Looking for some Solid Reasons to Believe?
- 12) Need Help Processing Global Mapping’s Closure? Here’s a Webinar
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Learning more from the Moravians (the Conference)
- 15-Subscription Information
