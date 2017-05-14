2) Lausanne Global Analysis for May is All About Reaching Muslims

Check out Sam George’s article, “Is God Reviving Europe through Refugees,” and Kent Parks’ “Finishing the Remaining 29% of World Evangelization.” Ida Glaser writes about “How Should Christians Relate to Muslims,” and an anonymous author writes on “What Is the Islamic Caliphate and Why Should Christians Care?” All that and more at…

