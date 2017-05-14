4) New Guide on Traveling with a Disability

Good Neighbor Insurance has a new series on Traveling With A Disability. They have been publishing helpful links, tips and guidance, so far covering travel with a disability, mobility and physical disabilities, deaf and hearing impairment, and plan to publish articles on blindness, cognitive disabilities, and much more.

They’d love feedback as well to make the guide better, esp. by experienced travelers.

https://www.gninsurance.com/blog/news-and-helpful-links/traveling-with-a-disability-pt-1/