6) Practical Resources To Share The Gospel With Southeast Asians

The team from GNPI-Manila, Philippines, is reaching out to busy people with these three minute devotions. Aimed at helping commuters make the most of their trek to work, “Faith Matters, too!” provides a wonderful tool to help busy, young professionals get messages to start, or end, their day with some much needed quiet time.

Topics range from the importance of personal reflection, family relationships, conflict, camaraderie, the importance of Sabbath rest, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/faithmatterstoo/videos/360222221041191