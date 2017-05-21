If you want to find which ministries print tracts in hundreds of languages around the world, just visit
and
http://christiantractministry.org
For a lot more information many different aspects of the Christian tract ministry, visit
This website lists many different tract ministries.
(Thanks to the great Brigada friend for sending this item to us!)
One Response to 1) Exciting Tract Ministry Uses a Piece Of Paper To Change Lives
Rachael Jackson 2017/06/06
Another great resource is Foursquare Missions Press provides tracks, booklets and resources to the field for free. Lots of great materials as well as material for ministering to Children (Children’s Gospel Box).