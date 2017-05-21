On this website,
http://www.missionaryresources.com/ruresources.html
you may find Russian Christian Resources
such as Bibles, New Testaments, books, tracts, dvds, audio, bookstores, children’s ministries, Christian radio and more. (Thanks to the anonymous friend of Brigada who compiled this resource list!)
One Response to 2) Russian Christian Resources
Michael Baraza Samuel 2017/05/25
Am happy to be aware of the Russian Christian resources. We are a humble Ministry with very little resources and require alot of prayers to get even support for our ministers.
We hope to benefit from your resources.