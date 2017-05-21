5) Mobile Passport Control

Now You can start the U.S. Entry Process from Your Smart Phone. Mobile Passport Control is a free app that U.S. citizens and Canadian visitors can use to expedite their entry into the United States. This is the first app authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and enables travelers to create a profile with their passport information and pre-answer the CBP inspection related questions. Find the full list of participating international airports at

https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/mobile-passport-control

With it, you can significantly speed up your reentry into the USA.

To confirm — it’s not Global Entry, but it’s better than nothing.