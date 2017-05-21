Now You can start the U.S. Entry Process from Your Smart Phone. Mobile Passport Control is a free app that U.S. citizens and Canadian visitors can use to expedite their entry into the United States. This is the first app authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and enables travelers to create a profile with their passport information and pre-answer the CBP inspection related questions. Find the full list of participating international airports at
https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/mobile-passport-control
With it, you can significantly speed up your reentry into the USA.
To confirm — it’s not Global Entry, but it’s better than nothing.
One Response to 5) Mobile Passport Control —
Bob 2017/06/17
We used this app just this week at ATL (Atlanta) when we returned to the US from a visit to our son and his family in Jordan. Worked exactly as advertised and was a bit faster than the kiosks. The only downside is that you cannot submit the electronic form earlier than 4 hours prior to passing through Immigrations/Customs. That meant I couldn’t fill out the form until the plane touched down and I had a cellular signal. It’s quick, but it would be nice to be able to submit it just before departure overseas.