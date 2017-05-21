Some think of it primarily as an outliner, while others keep their entire “mind meld” within its online pages. There’s a great smartphone app which even works and searches contents while offline. (Fewer and fewer devices tackle that — but it’s really handy when working overseas, or in rural areas, or flying on planes.) At the very least, you could use it to do a version of your agency’s organizational chart? Learn more about this awesome tool, much of which you can access for free, at…
It also permits simultaneous, multi-user editing and storage of protocols, quotes, principles, to do lists, or whatever you want to type into it.
One Response to 7) Your Opinion on WorkFlowy?
J Bell 2017/05/28
My opinion? I’ve been using Workflowy for several years and think it is vastly under rated!
Once you get in and figure out all the ways you can use it and how to use the keyboard shortcuts you’ll be amazed!